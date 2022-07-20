KIA announces price increase for entire portfolio, new booking policy

LAHORE: Amidst a worsening economic situation, Lucky Motors has increased the prices of its entire KIA portfolio alongside a revised booking policy, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The prices have been directly attributed to the rupee’s free-fall whereas there is no specifically listed reason for the booking policy but we can surmise that ‘the economic factors beyond their control’ is in reference to the State Bank’s letter of credit mandate.

The new prices and booking policy are as follows:

The new prices are applicable with effect from July 19 on all full bookings made after June 18, 2022, and partial bookings where the delivery commitment is July 2022 or beyond.

The key points of the circular are that bookings for some models will remain closed on account of what we can assume to be the models’ demand relative to supply chain capabilities, and that this will be the end of the discount on the KIA Sorento that came in January 2022.