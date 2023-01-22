Ladies and gentlemen, here are your digital banks

After a wait of about a little over 9 months, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has finally decided to raise the curtain on the successful applicants that have been allowed to set up the much anticipated digital banks. The objective is simple and oft repeated: Pakistan has a huge unbanked population with access to finance statistics nothing short of being terrible. The central bank has been edging towards increasing the financial inclusion numbers and it has been gunning to do so by moving its focus on digital financial services.

For the sake of brevity, we will keep the context short: traditional banking requires opening branches at locations that are remote and opening such branches with a sizable capital expenditure does not make a business case for conventional banks. These are the locations where conventional banks could do much more through their digital leg of banking. Contrary to this, banks have not been able to roll out meaningful digital financial services to improve Pakistan’s financial inclusion statistics.

The State Bank has since been gunning to pave inroads for new age banking players such as fintech startups and introduced different regulatory regimes. The regulatory framework for electronic money institution (EMI) licences was announced in 2019. Earlier, the PSO/PSP licences were introduced and in January 2021, the central bank itself launched Pakistan’s first instant payment system RAAST. In the beginning of 2022, the regulatory framework for digital banks was announced and by March, the State Bank received as many as 20 applications from leading banks such as HBL, UBL, Alfalah and JS, microfinance banks, domestic fintech companies, foreign fintech companies and large business groups that formed a consortium with partners that know banking.

The prime objectives of the central bank with regards to digital banks are to promote financial inclusion and improve access to credit for unserved and underserved segments, affordability of digital financial services, new financial technologies and innovation, fostering new set of customer experience and developing the digital ecosystem. The framework allowed two types of licences: digital retail bank (DRB) and digital full bank (DFB).

DRBs would cater to the retail segment like individual customers and small and medium businesses, whereas DFBs may deal with corporate, commercial and retail customers. Both licences were open to existing banks, international fintech companies and domestic ones such as EMIs, and business groups with a fintech or banking partner. As per the requirement by the central bank, DRBs are required to have minimum capital of Rs1.5 billion at the time of pilot, Rs2 billion at commercial launch, Rs2.5 billion in the first year after commercial launch, Rs3 billion in the second year and Rs4 billion in the third year.

Article continues after this advertisement

Likewise, DFBs, which can target corporate customers, need a minimum capital of Rs6.5 billion at pilot stage, Rs8 billion in the first year after commercial launch and Rs10 billion in the second year. In this backdrop, the central bank evaluated the 20 applicants on various parameters that included fitness and propriety, experience and financial strength; business plan; implementation plan; funding and capital plan; IT and cybersecurity strategy and outsourcing arrangements, etc. “Further, all the applicants were given the opportunity to present their business case to SBP,” the central bank said.

After an exhaustive process lasting a little less than 10 months that involved presentations after presentations by applicants, interviews, lobbying and deliberations by the committee at the SBP that decided these licences, the central bank announced names that got the NOC to set up five digital banks. These names are EasyPaisa, KT Bank, Hugo Bank, Raqami and Mashreq Bank. The State Bank is yet to confirm to Profit how many of these, and which ones, are setting up digital retail banks (DRB) and which ones would be digital full banks (DFB).

The understanding in the industry is that all five of these applicants would be setting up DRBs and according to a senior source in the industry, two out of these five would be setting up Islamic banking operations, meaning they will be Shariah compliant, while three of them would be conventional.