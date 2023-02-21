Sign inSubscribe
Not by Profit

Real Estate: A bogeyman in Pakistan’s economy

By Monitoring Desk

Dr. Abdul Wahid, author of Dawn, highlights the role of real estate in Pakistan’s economy and its impact on the country’s financial landscape. The real estate sector in Pakistan is plagued with numerous issues, including overpricing, artificial growth, and various manipulations. Speculation and lack of transparency and regulation in the industry have resulted in significant asset-price bubbles, leading to a volatile market. Moreover, the lack of reliable data has made it challenging for investors to make informed decisions.

Similar to the casino sector, the real estate market has created a pricing bubble, which has widened the gap between intrinsic value and market value. This has resulted in an affordability crisis, as the cost of housing has outpaced the wealth growth of the middle class. Information cascades, media conditioning under state patronage, and speculative investments are driving the market.

Expatriates use information cascading to make real estate investment decisions, which refers to decisions made by people based on the actions and decisions of those around them. The actions of others act as guidance for those seeking to avoid the uncertainty of personal decisions. Additionally, various housing societies have agreements with renowned educational institutions, hospitals, and schools, further increasing real estate prices.

Institutional naming is a powerful marketing tool that contributes to the pricing premium, as it can increase the perceived value of any property. Moreover, the use of the name of government institutions without their respective permission is a seemingly legal paradox that creates a sense of security and prestige, leading to artificial growth and a price boom in the market.

The housing market in Pakistan has seen a financial boom in recent years. However, this growth is artificial and not driven by organic economic growth. Instead, it is fueled by factors like speculative investments, information cascades, and media conditioning under state patronage. The market is at a strong risk of crashing in case of dried foreign investments or if the government decides to introduce strict and controlled policies.

As a result, the gap between investors and the real estate market end-users is widening, creating a severe housing affordability crisis in Pakistan. This has ultimately turned out to be a bogeyman for middle-class end-users and an economic bogeyman for the state. It is crucial to address the issues plaguing the real estate market to ensure sustainable economic growth and development in the country.

To read the full article visit www.dawn.com

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
India ties up with Singapore for its first real-time overseas payments link
Next article
Reviving the inheritance tax
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NA passes 170bn mini-budget to to fulfill IMF demands

ISLAMABAD: While approving the finance supplementary bill 2023, the National Assembly has approved the imposition of Rs 75,000 to Rs 250,000 Federal Excise Duty...

CAD drops by 90% on YoY Basis

Suzuki increases prices for third time within 30 days

Next CCoE likely to approve oil refining policy 2023

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.