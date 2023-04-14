Sign inSubscribe
Economy

UAE confirms bilateral support of $1bn

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said that UAE authorities have confirmed to International Monetary Fund (IMF) for their bilateral support of US$ one billion to Pakistan.

“UAE authorities have confirmed to IMF for their bilateral support of US $ One billion to Pakistan,” he said in a tweet.

“State Bank of Pakistan is now engaged for needful documentation for taking the said deposit from UAE authorities”, he tweeted. The finance minister added that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is now engaged in needful documentation for taking the said deposit from the UAE authorities.

Following up with another tweet, Dar also revealed that the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is set to give Pakistan $300 million today in a move that will boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves further.

“State Bank of Pakistan would receive back third and last disbursement today in its account amounting to $300 million,” the finance czar wrote on his official Twitter handle. “It will shore up forex reserves of Pakistan.”

Last week, the Washington-based Fund conveyed to Pakistan that it had received confirmation from Saudi Arabia on $2 billion in additional deposits. “The IMF has indicated it has received the assurance from Riyadh”, State Minister for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha told reporters in Islamabad last week.

Saudi Arabia’s $2 billion and UAE’s $1 billion pledged in external financing support to Pakistan is one of the final conditions for an IMF deal that Islamabad needs to avert a default.

Last month, the Chinese lender approved a rollover of a $1.3 billion loan for Pakistan. Following the announcement, the Chinese bank deposited $500 million — the first disbursement — on March 4 and then the second tranche of an equivalent amount was released on March 17.

A day earlier, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that Pakistan had not reached the default level yet.

Georgieva, while addressing a news conference on the spring meeting of Breton Wood Institutions at the Washington-based Fund headquarters, said the Fund was securing confirmation from international partners to meet the financing gap requirements of Pakistan.

In response to a question regarding the looming default risk facing Pakistan, she said: “Pakistan had not yet reached that level and it would not but the country required a sustainable policy framework to avert such risks”.

