Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM authorises major crackdown on sugar smuggling, hoarding

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday authorised a major crackdown against smuggling and hoarding of sugar and profiteering.

While chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad wherein Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Food Punjab, Inspector General Police Punjab, and other officials were present, the PM decided to summon a similar meeting on Monday to finalise measures to achieve the aim. During the meeting, a strategy would be formed for countrywide action to eradicate the smuggling of sugar and other items.

Shehbaz Sharif directed that the elements involved in profiteering and hoarding should be dealt with iron hands and given exemplary punishment.

He said that people could not be left at the mercy of smugglers, profiteers and hoarders. “We will take action against those who are causing difficulties for the people.”

He instructed Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to take effective steps and monitor the situation in order to control the price of sugar in the province.

He said the provincial government should devise a method to provide at a standard price the sugar confiscated from smugglers and hoarders.

The prime minister also instructed the chief minister Punjab to hold a meeting with sugar mills owners for taking steps with them to stop the prices of sugar from rising.

He also held a meeting on the issue last week in Islamabad and measures taken by him brought the price of sugar to Rs 92 per kilogram.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Will Pakistan’s economic woes deepen?
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Automobile

How the two and three wheeler industry, not cars, became the...

Amidst economic turmoil and factory shutdowns, the two and three wheeler industry has casually carried on whilst its four wheeler counterpart continues to flounder

It’s takes two to tango

Provincialization of electricity distribution companies

How a bad economy derailed a move towards apartment living

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.