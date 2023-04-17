Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

HBL signs agreement for PM’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme

By Press Release

KARACHI: HBL, Damen Support Program, and Thardeep Microfinance Foundation have joined hands to offer interest-free financing to individuals and small businesses under the Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme (PMYB&ALS).

Speaking on the occasion, Khaqan Muhammad Khan, Global Head Financial Institutions and Remittance Business – HBL, said, “The Bank is committed to promoting financial inclusion and poverty alleviation. The partnership between HBL, Damen Support Program, and Thardeep Microfinance Foundation under the PMYB&ALS scheme would play a crucial role in uplifting the lives of thousands of people.”

Dr. Sonu Khangharani, CEO – Thardeep Microfinance Foundation, said, “The partnership with HBL will be instrumental in advancing our mission of promoting financial inclusion and will empower individuals from marginalized segments of society to realize their entrepreneurial dreams.”

Musharraf Khan, CEO – Damen Support Program, said, “Amidst inflationary pressures, interest-free financing is a boon that small businesses and individual entrepreneurs could take advantage of. The partnership with HBL had previously delivered successful financial inclusion projects and this scheme would provide another opportunity to support small businesses and entrepreneurs in need of financing.”

- Advertisement -
Previous article
PESSI recovers Rs9.62b from defaulting industrial units
Next article
Big industry output contracts by 11.59% in February
Press Release
Press Release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Headlines

Avanceon and ZOMCO sign JV to expand presence in Saudi Arabia

JV will complement the companies respective expertise and experience to gain ground within the system integration and automation space in the region

Pakistan’s salaried class: Overburdened, underpaid, and neglected

India’s Infosys tumbles 15% on weak revenue outlook, drags sector

K-electric, PayFast partner to provide easier bill payment solutions 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.