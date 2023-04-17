K-electric, PayFast partner to provide easier bill payment solutions 

KARACHI: Committed to providing customers a seamless digital bill payment experience, K-Electric (KE) has partnered with PayFast to integrate an additional payment gateway on its website.

PayFast’s gateway enables consumers to conveniently pay their KE bills online using their cards (such as Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, and PayPak), mobile wallets (including Easypaisa, Upaisa, and Zindagi), or bank accounts through a simple and secure process. Bills paid through these means will bear K-Electric’s digital stamp showing proof of receipt.

As a progressive utility company, KE continues to innovate and digitize its processes to support its growing customer base and encourage a transition towards paperless billing. Today, over 1 million customers are digitally connected with the company. As the 4th integration on the KE website, PayFast helps expand payment services to an even wider range of card and account holders, promoting the ease offered by online payments.

Sharing his comments at the signing ceremony, spokesperson for K-Electric Imran Rana said the utility’s strong determination to facilitate users in their payment options is always a priority. “Over 50% of our customers pay their bills through digital platforms and we anticipate this number to grow substantially in the future. More payment options help us provide better, safer, and easier access to our valued clients.”

Mr. Arshad Raza, Chairman at PayFast, shared how customers were looking to circumvent long queues at banks and avoid bank timings that can be inconvenient: “Paying for utility bills should be made as easy as possible in this day and age. Our aim at PayFast is to provide payment solutions that promote greater convenience and flexibility to Pakistanis. We’re excited to partner with one of Pakistan’s energy giants to simplify online bill transactions for millions of the utility’s customers.”

Mr. Adnan Ali, CEO at PayFast reiterated this sentiment: “PayFast functions with the goal of digitizing Pakistan through swift, secure, and convenient payment solutions. This partnership with KE helps promote our vision for a more cashless society.”

ABOUT PAYFAST:

PayFast is a payment gateway licensed and regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan, functioning with the mission of providing reliable online payment solutions nationwide. It is compliant with the highest international security standards, with transactions monitored 24/7 to ensure safety and protection. The gateway empowers businesses, freelancers, and utilities, such as KE, to accept payments made from customers through cards, bank accounts and mobile wallets.

ABOUT K-ELECTRIC:

K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005 KE is the only vertically integrated utility in Pakistan supplying electricity within a 6500 square kilometers territory including Karachi and its adjoining areas. The majority shares (66.4%) of the company are listed in the PSX owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Aljomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding), Kuwait, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund

(IGCF). The Government of Pakistan is also a minority shareholder (24.36%) in the company.