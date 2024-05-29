Dewan Farooque Motors to launch KIA ‘SHEHZORE’ in June 2024

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited has announced the resumption of commercial production for its special purpose KIA commercial vehicle, named KIA ‘SHEHZORE’.

The company’s management revealed that the launch ceremony for the vehicle is scheduled for June 4, 2024.

“By the grace of Almighty ALLAH, we hereby announce that Dewan Farooque Motors Limited has resumed the commercial production of “Special Purpose KIA Commercial Vehicle” with its product name KIA ‘SHEHZORE’ and its roll out / launch ceremony has been scheduled on June 4, 2024,” the company said in a notice the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We look forward to continue serving the people of Pakistan with high quality products and after-sales services through our strong nation-wide dealership network,” it added.

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on December 28, 1998 as a public limited company. The principal activity of the company is assembling, progressive manufacturing and sale of vehicles in Pakistan.