President constitutes National Economic Council with PM in the Chair

The president constituted the National Economic Council (NEC) on Friday, with the prime minister as the chair.

A notification from the Cabinet Division stated that under clause (1) of Article 156 of the Constitution, the president has established the NEC.

The NEC will be headed by the prime minister, and its members will include the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Additionally, four members nominated by the prime minister and four nominated by the chief ministers will also be part of the NEC.

The prime minister’s nominees are Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Khawaja Asif, Minister for Defence, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance and Revenue, and Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The chief ministers’ nominees include Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senior Minister for Planning and Development, Environment Protection and Climate Change; Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife; Chief Minister’s Special Initiatives, Punjab, Jam Khan Shoro, Minister for Irrigation, Sindh, Muzammil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Minister for Planning and Development, Balochistan.

By special invitation, Ahad Iqbal Cheema, Minister for Economic Affairs Division, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, and Secretary Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division can also participate in the meeting.