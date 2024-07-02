Jahangir Tareen’s sugar mills awarded highest export quota by Punjab govt 

The Punjab government has granted the highest export quota to sugar mills owned by Jahangir Khan Tareen, with JDW Sugar Mills-I and JDW Sugar Mills-II receiving an allocation of 10,783 tons out of the total 96,000 tons permitted for export from the province.

As per a news report, the quota allocation was based on the quantity of sugar produced by each mill rather than sucrose recovery rates, according to a notification issued by the Cane Commissioner. Had the allocation been based on sucrose content, Tareen’s mills, known for their efficiency, could have received an even larger share.

The notification, issued on July 1, 2024, by Cane Commissioner Abdul Rauf, stated that data regarding sugarcane crushed and sugar produced during the 2023-24 crushing season was obtained from the Punjab Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone).

The analysis revealed that sucrose content and recovery rates varied across different regions, and allocating quotas based on the sugar produced would disadvantage mills with lower sucrose content. Therefore, the decision was made to allocate quotas based on the amount of sugarcane crushed by each mill.

In addition to JDW Sugar Mills, other mills received export quotas as follows: Hamza Sugar Mills (6,535 tons), Madina Sugar Mills (3,790 tons), Ramadan Sugar Mills (2,988 tons), Al-Arabia Sugar Mills (1,660 tons), Ashraf Sugar Mills (2,158 tons), Ittefaq Sugar Mills (1,298 tons), and Tandlianwala Sugar Mills (3,447 tons).

Under pressure from millers, the Economic Coordination Council approved the export of a total of 150,000 metric tons of sugar, a decision made just two days before the announcement of the national budget.