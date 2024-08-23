Sign inSubscribe
Telecom operators seeks PM’s immediate intervention to fix internet slowdown

Operators warn of Rs12 billion annual loss, including threats to IT exports and national revenue

By Monitoring Desk

Telecom operators have issued an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeking immediate intervention to resolve the ongoing internet slowdown crisis. 

In a letter from the Telecom Operators Association, the operators warned that the internet slowdown has reduced daily internet traffic by 6,400 terabytes nationwide, leading to disruptions in commerce, healthcare, education, finance, banking, and public sector activities. 

The operators estimate that the telecom sector could suffer an annual loss of Rs12 billion, with a further Rs3 billion potential loss to the national treasury due to decreased revenue from the sector.

The letter emphasized the critical role of Pakistan’s freelance workforce, the fourth largest in the world, in contributing to IT exports. The current slowdown is severely affecting freelancers, putting IT export revenues at risk. 

Telecom operators stressed the urgency of restoring internet speeds to prevent further damage to the economy.

Additionally, the letter highlighted the impact on the working class, particularly those who rely on the internet for client communication, and warned of adverse financial effects on the lower-middle class.

The operators urged the prime minister to swiftly identify and resolve the technical issues causing the slowdown, cautioning that any delay could have serious economic consequences for the country.

