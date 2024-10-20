Pakistan, UN agencies join hands against food insecurity

ISLAMABAD: United Nations-affiliated organisations, including the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), are working with the Government of Pakistan to boost food security and nutrition for underserved communities.

“In rural Pakistan, food insecurity and climate change are pressing challenges threatening communities’ well-being,” said the representatives of WFP, IFAD, and FAO during an interview with APP. These organisations aim to strengthen food systems and enhance resilience, especially for vulnerable populations.

WFP Country Representative Coco Ushiyama highlighted the importance of social protection systems like the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, which targets child stunting by integrating nutrition services and health education. WFP is also involved in school meal programs, including a new initiative in Balochistan that sources nutritious meals from local produce. She noted that WFP’s global experience has shown success in improving school attendance and academic performance.

She highlighted other food system efforts, such as fortifying staple foods in partnership with 150 local wheat mills, and promoting kitchen gardening to enable families to grow their own nutritious produce. Through these initiatives, WFP hopes to provide all Pakistanis with access to healthy, safe, and nutritious diets.

IFAD Country Representative Fernanda Thomas stressed the need to address ongoing challenges faced by smallholder farmers. She emphasised that IFAD is helping farmers adopt climate-resilient practices to ensure food production meets local needs. Despite global food production, millions still experience hunger due to climate shocks, she said. IFAD’s focus on nutrition, gender equality, and sustainable agriculture is transforming Pakistan’s rural economy and building climate resilience.

FAO Country Representative Florence Rolle said that the FAO is working to make healthy food accessible to the poor by increasing supply. She noted that 20% of Pakistan’s population is underweight and 15% faces severe food insecurity. FAO promotes sustainable agricultural practices that boost productivity while improving dietary quality. FAO also focuses on empowering women farmers by enhancing their access to resources and decision-making roles, playing a critical role in securing food systems for the future.

Together, these organisations are striving to ensure that all communities in Pakistan have access to nutritious food and the tools to thrive in a changing climate.