Pakistan, Oman discuss collaboration in IT, telecom sectors

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, held discussions with a high-level delegation from Oman on Thursday, focusing on mutual interests, collaboration in the IT and telecom sectors, and preparations for the global tech event Comex 2025, scheduled to take place in Oman next September.

The Omani delegation invited Pakistani tech companies to participate in Comex 2025, emphasizing the event as a significant platform for showcasing Pakistan’s capabilities in IT and innovation.

Congratulating Oman on hosting the prestigious event, Shaza Fatima highlighted Pakistan’s robust potential in IT and telecom. She expressed confidence that the event would foster stronger ties between the tech industries of both nations.

“We aim to enhance Pakistan-Oman relations in the IT and telecom sectors,” she stated, adding that collaboration in areas such as startups and cybersecurity could be mutually beneficial.

The minister also underscored the importance of leveraging each other’s expertise to advance innovation and growth in IT and telecom for shared progress.

