Pakistan’s exports rise 9.06% in five months, imports edge up 1.06%: PBS

Exports from Pakistan in rupee terms increased by 9.06% during the first five months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Exports during July–November FY2024-25 were recorded at Rs. 3,816,094 million, up from Rs. 3,499,216 million in the corresponding period last year.

On a year-on-year basis, November 2024 exports rose 7.17%, totaling Rs. 787,152 million compared to Rs. 734,504 million in November 2023. Month-on-month, exports increased by 4.94%, from Rs. 828,052 million in October 2024.

The top export commodities in November 2024 included knitwear (Rs. 114,997 million), other rice (Rs. 104,754 million), readymade garments (Rs. 91,306 million), bedwear (Rs. 70,653 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 37,899 million), sugar (Rs. 24,578 million), towels (Rs. 23,694 million), cotton yarn (Rs. 22,393 million), made-up articles excluding towels and bedwear (Rs. 17,543 million), and Basmati rice (Rs. 15,085 million).

Meanwhile, imports during July–November FY2024-25 amounted to Rs. 6,248,611 million, a slight increase of 1.06% from Rs. 6,183,052 million in the same period last year.

On a year-on-year basis, imports in November 2024 totaled Rs. 1,255,209 million, a decline of 1.03% from Rs. 1,291,997 million in November 2023. Month-on-month, imports fell by 2.85%, from Rs. 1,268,299 million in October 2024.

Key import commodities in November 2024 included petroleum products (Rs. 175,763 million), petroleum crude (Rs. 118,744 million), liquefied natural gas (LNG) (Rs. 65,864 million), palm oil (Rs. 65,449 million), plastic materials (Rs. 59,114 million), iron and steel (Rs. 45,237 million), mobile phones (Rs. 41,498 million), electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs. 41,442 million), raw cotton (Rs. 31,360 million), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) (Rs. 30,582 million).