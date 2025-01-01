Sign inSubscribe
NHA raises toll taxes for third time in seven months

Rate hike aims for Rs102 billion revenue in FY25 as tolls double within months

By News Desk

The National Highways Authority (NHA) has announced significant toll tax hikes on motorways and highways, marking the third increase in seven months. 

The new rates, effective January 5, 2025, aim to help the NHA achieve its revenue target of Rs102 billion for FY2024-25, up from Rs64 billion collected in FY2023-24.

Toll rates for cars on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M1) will rise from Rs460 to Rs500. Wagons will now pay Rs750, up from Rs720, and buses will face a hike from Rs1,300 to Rs1,450. Truck tolls will increase to Rs2,300 from Rs1,950.

On national highways, car tolls will rise from Rs50 to Rs60, wagons will pay Rs100, and buses will be charged Rs200, up from Rs170. Trucks will pay Rs250, while articulated trucks will now be charged Rs500, compared to the previous Rs460.

The toll for cars on the Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M3) has increased from Rs650 to Rs700. Similarly, the toll on the Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad-Multan Motorway (M4) has gone up from Rs850 to Rs950. For the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M5), the toll for cars is now Rs1,100, up from Rs1,050, and cars on the Dera Ismail Khan-Hakla Motorway (M14) will pay Rs600.

The tolls at the Kohat Tunnel (N55), Islamabad-Murree-Kohala Highway (N75), and Mianwali Toll Plaza (N135) have also been revised upward.

News Desk
