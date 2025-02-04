Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Pakistan Airports Authority announces upgrade plan for three airports

Upgrades planned for Skardu, Sukkur, and D.G. Khan airports; new greenfield to be constructed at D.I. Khan airport; consultants hired from Japan and Switzerland 

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has launched an extensive development plan to upgrade three existing airports and construct a new greenfield at Dera Ismail Khan Airport.

According to a PAA spokesperson, the authority has hired national and international consultants from Japan and Switzerland through a bidding process to design modern terminals, enhanced taxiways, and expanded infrastructure to accommodate increasing passenger and aircraft traffic.

PAA Director General Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed emphasized that the development and modernization of airports are crucial for positioning Pakistan as a global aviation hub. He stated that upgraded facilities would improve efficiency, enhance passenger experience, and boost connectivity.

The Development Plan for Greenfield and Upgradation of Three Airports includes expanding and upgrading Skardu, Sukkur, and D.G. Khan airports, along with the construction of the new D.I. Khan airport.

To accelerate the project, PAA has appointed project directors to oversee the design phase and ensure seamless execution. These officials will act as a bridge between internal and external stakeholders to maintain quality and efficiency throughout the development process.

Meanwhile, the authority’s Planning and Development Directorate has initiated major projects at Karachi and Lahore airports. The runway and external road network at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport have been completed, while expansion work at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport is ongoing to enhance passenger facilities.

 

