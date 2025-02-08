Sign inSubscribe
Punjab approves five development projects worth Rs39.73 billion

Road infrastructure projects in multiple districts get PDWP approval

By News Desk

Punjab’s Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development projects totaling over Rs39.73 billion in its 63rd meeting. 

The approval was granted under the chairmanship of Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, with senior officials, including Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail and Chief Economist Masood Anwar, in attendance.

The approved projects focus on road infrastructure development across multiple districts. A key project involves constructing a road from Bahawalpur (N-5) to Jhangrah Sharqi Interchange (KLM) in District Bahawalpur at a cost of Rs4.933 billion. 

Another project will see the dualisation of the road from Mian Channu (N-5) to Abdul Hakim Interchange (M-4) via Tulamba in District Khanewal, costing Rs3.039 billion.

Additionally, the PDWP approved the dualisation of the road from Gujranwala to the M-2 Interchange at Kot Sarwar via Hafizabad, with an allocation of Rs13.231 billion. 

The dualisation of the Sargodha-Khushab-Mianwali Road in District Khushab was also sanctioned at a cost of Rs11.806 billion. 

Another project, focused on widening and improving the road from Sialkot Cantt to Jassar Garrison in Districts Sialkot and Narowal, was approved for Rs7.058 billion.

News Desk
News Desk

