Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Petroleum Division set to approve ethanol-blending policy

The plan suggests blending up to 10 percent ethanol with petrol

By Monitoring Desk

The Petroleum Division is ready to approve a new policy that will mix ethanol with petrol to reduce the country’s reliance on imported fuel and promote renewable energy.

The plan suggests blending up to 10 percent ethanol with petrol.

The proposal, inspired by India’s successful ethanol program, will be presented to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for approval. India’s program has helped cut oil imports, and the country aims to reach a 20 percent ethanol blend in petrol.

A government committee, led by the Minister of Petroleum and the Finance Minister, was set up by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on June 23, 2024, to develop the national ethanol strategy. The committee has finalized the plan, which encourages oil refineries to voluntarily mix up to 1-5 percent ethanol with petrol at first.

The policy will not be mandatory for oil companies or refineries, but they will be encouraged to participate. In 2009-10, Pakistan tried a similar program, E-10 petrol (10 percent ethanol), in Sindh and then in Punjab, but it was stopped after a year due to limited ethanol supply, car manufacturer concerns, and rising ethanol prices.

The new policy will be managed by a government committee, which will check its progress every six months and make changes if needed. The long-term goal is to increase ethanol production and explore other sources besides sugarcane molasses. The government is also working with car manufacturers to develop engines that can handle higher ethanol blends.

Previous article
Jam Kamal Khan leads trade talks in Jeddah to boost Pakistan-Saudi relations
Next article
World Bank reports satisfactory progress on Pakistan Housing Finance Project
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FTO calls on FBR to address lower tax deductions for salaried...

The new order issued follows a complaint filed regarding the issuance of incorrect tax deduction certificates by a telecom company

World Bank reports satisfactory progress on Pakistan Housing Finance Project

Jam Kamal Khan leads trade talks in Jeddah to boost Pakistan-Saudi relations

Pakistan’s economy set for significant rebound, says PM Shehbaz

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.