BYD integrates DeepSeek AI to rival Tesla in autonomous driving

Chinese automaker BYD has announced a partnership with AI firm DeepSeek to integrate artificial intelligence into its autonomous driving systems.

The move positions BYD as a competitor to Tesla by offering self-driving features in lower-cost models.

Yang Dongsheng, Senior Vice President of BYD Group and President of the Car New Technology Research Institute, said BYD’s “XUANJI Architecture” is now integrated with DeepSeek’s technology, supporting vehicle-end and cloud-based AI systems. The DiPilot C system, based on a visual autonomous driving solution, supports Highway NOA and Automatic Parking in BYD-branded models.

The DiPilot B system, supported by lidar, includes urban NOA and is used in Denza and BYD models. The DiPilot A system is featured in the Yangwang brand.

BYD’s self-driving system, “God’s Eye,” will be introduced in models starting at $9,550, compared to Tesla’s self-driving features available in models starting at $32,000. The company plans to increase access to autonomous driving in lower-priced vehicles.

DeepSeek’s AI is expected to improve BYD’s self-driving system by refining voice command capabilities, driving behavior customization, and road safety functions. The integration reflects BYD’s shift toward advancing vehicle technology.

Other automakers, including Xpeng, Li Auto, and Nio, may introduce similar autonomous features in lower-cost models.

Tesla, which is still waiting for regulatory approval for fully autonomous vehicles in China, faces competition from BYD’s lower-cost self-driving options. However, challenges remain, including concerns about the reliability of autonomous systems in lower-priced vehicles and regulatory approval in some markets.