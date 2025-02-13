Govt plans to convert 3,400 closed CNG stations into EV charging points 

The government is considering repurposing 3,400 closed CNG stations as electric vehicle (EV) charging hubs to expand the country’s charging infrastructure. The move comes as only eight charging stations have been operational in the past year, consuming 94,000 electricity units.

On Wednesday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) examined a proposal to lower the base electricity tariff for EV charging stations from Rs45.55 per unit to Rs23.57 per unit. The measure aims to encourage private sector investment and improve access to charging facilities.

NEPRA raised concerns about price regulation, questioning how charging station operators would be prevented from arbitrarily setting rates. Currently, EV users pay up to Rs70 per unit, making charging financially unfeasible for many.

Power Division officials stressed that reducing tariffs would help attract investment and accelerate the development of EV infrastructure. The initiative is part of broader efforts to transition towards cleaner energy and sustainable transport solutions.