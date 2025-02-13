Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt plans to convert 3,400 closed CNG stations into EV charging points 

NEPRA reviews proposal to cut electricity tariffs for charging stations

By Monitoring Desk

The government is considering repurposing 3,400 closed CNG stations as electric vehicle (EV) charging hubs to expand the country’s charging infrastructure. The move comes as only eight charging stations have been operational in the past year, consuming 94,000 electricity units.

On Wednesday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) examined a proposal to lower the base electricity tariff for EV charging stations from Rs45.55 per unit to Rs23.57 per unit. The measure aims to encourage private sector investment and improve access to charging facilities.

NEPRA raised concerns about price regulation, questioning how charging station operators would be prevented from arbitrarily setting rates. Currently, EV users pay up to Rs70 per unit, making charging financially unfeasible for many.

Power Division officials stressed that reducing tariffs would help attract investment and accelerate the development of EV infrastructure. The initiative is part of broader efforts to transition towards cleaner energy and sustainable transport solutions.

Previous article
IFC urges Pakistan to ensure political stability, accelerate reforms for economic growth
Next article
Govt raises Rs454 billion in PIB auction as yields decline
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.