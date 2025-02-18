Sindh launches Pakistan’s largest biomethane project 

Sindh’s Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, inaugurated the first phase of Pakistan’s largest biomethane gas project in Gadap Town, Karachi.

The facility, established by Bio Waste Energy Ventures Private Limited, aims to produce 23,000 cubic metres of biomethane gas daily using cow and buffalo dung.

Speaking at the ceremony, Qamar said the initiative promotes clean energy while raising awareness in the dairy sector about the potential of converting animal waste into fuel. He noted that the project would not only support environmental sustainability but also strengthen the dairy industry and create employment opportunities.

He reaffirmed Sindh’s commitment to supporting investors in such projects, including financial assistance for dairy farmers engaged in biomethane production. He added that the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) is offering a Kibor subsidy on bank loans to facilitate such ventures.

During the event, Bio Waste Energy Ventures CEO Waqas Mohsin shared details about the project, stating that the plant can also generate four to five megawatts (MW) of electricity.

In addition to biomethane production, the facility will utilize heat and ash residues for manufacturing bricks, process 380 tonnes of bio-waste daily, and recycle water to ensure sustainability. Sindh Enterprise Development Fund CEO Khizar Pervez and other officials from the Investment Department were also present at the inauguration.