Industry

Hesco, Sepco seek Rs146.78 billion investment to improve infrastructure 

Nepra to hold public hearing on February 27; both Discos report annual losses of Rs130bn

By News Desk

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) have submitted investment plans worth Rs146.78 billion for 2025-2030, aiming to improve infrastructure and reduce system inefficiencies.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on February 27 to review the proposed Distribution Investment Plans (DIPs) under Section 32 of the Nepra Act and related regulations.

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari revealed that despite annual losses of Rs130 billion, the boards of both companies remain unrestructured due to political considerations. 

Hesco has sought Rs90.65 billion for system upgrades over five years, allocating Rs57.36 billion for System Transmission and Grid (STG), Rs11 billion for Energy Loss Reduction (ELR), and Rs1.79 billion for Distribution Operation and Maintenance (DOP). 

The plan also includes Rs4.2 billion for earthing and grounding, Rs2.75 billion for model sub-divisions, and Rs1.35 billion for new vehicles and bucket-mounted trucks. Hesco intends to invest Rs26.27 billion in 2025-26, gradually decreasing to Rs11.02 billion in 2029-30.

Sepco has requested Rs56.13 billion for infrastructure upgrades, with Rs20.55 billion for STG, Rs11.47 billion for DOP/ELR, and Rs14.07 billion for other essential functions. Its five-year plan outlines an investment of Rs12.92 billion in 2025-26, peaking at Rs17.35 billion in 2027-28, before tapering to Rs5.13 billion in 2029-30.

Nepra has stated that a public hearing is necessary to assess the viability of these plans before making a final decision.

News Desk
News Desk

