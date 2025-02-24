Elon Musk’s Starlink faces competition as China plans 15,000 satellites

Elon Musk’s Starlink is facing increasing competition as China-backed SpaceSail accelerates its satellite expansion with plans to launch 15,000 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites by 2030.

The Shanghai municipal government-controlled company aims to deploy 648 satellites this year, marking China’s first major push into global satellite broadband.

SpaceSail has expanded its operations internationally, securing agreements in Brazil and Kazakhstan. The company is one of four Chinese firms working on satellite constellations, with Beijing planning to launch a total of 43,000 LEO satellites in the coming years.

The initiative aligns with China’s broader strategy of investing in space-based infrastructure and digital connectivity.

China launched a record 263 LEO satellites in 2024, according to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, as the country seeks to compete with Starlink’s dominance. Musk’s Starlink has more than 7,000 satellites in orbit and aims to expand its network to 42,000 by the end of the decade.

Starlink remains the leader in satellite internet, but China’s rapid expansion signals growing competition in the sector.

SpaceSail’s ambitions have drawn geopolitical concerns, with Western analysts warning of Beijing’s influence in global internet access. The American Foreign Policy Council has urged the U.S. to enhance collaboration with Global South nations to counter China’s digital expansion.

The space race has also attracted major private competitors, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos investing heavily in his Kuiper satellite network. Brazil is in talks with both Kuiper and Canada’s Telesat for satellite internet expansion, adding further competition to Starlink.