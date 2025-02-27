Government takes notice of rising edible prices ahead of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting of the Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ministry reviewed the recent increase in edible prices and discussed measures to stabilize costs, ensure uninterrupted supply, and take action against hoarders.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired the meeting, which focused on controlling the prices of essential commodities, including ghee and sugar, to provide maximum relief to the public during Ramadan and Eid.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, the vice chairman of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), the chief of Monetary and Fiscal Policy Dr. Hassan Mohsin, the chief statistician of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, senior officials from the Ministry of Industries and Production, the managing director of Pak Oilseed, provincial chief secretaries, and other relevant stakeholders.

The participants discussed the impact of rising international market prices on local edible costs and emphasized the need to stabilize prices. The federal minister directed authorities to prevent any economic burden on the public during Ramadan and warned against hoarding and profiteering.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed concern over the recurring trend of price hikes during religious festivities and stressed the importance of maintaining price stability. He instructed all relevant authorities to ensure the timely availability of essential goods and take strict action against those involved in artificial shortages.

Provincial representatives provided updates on current supply levels and pricing. The minister directed provincial and district administrations to closely monitor markets and take legal action against profiteers.

Earlier on Friday, the government announced plans to set up municipal-level sugar stalls offering sugar at Rs130 per kg during Ramadan. A meeting chaired by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain decided on 230 stalls in Sindh, 405 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and numerous stalls across Punjab and Balochistan.