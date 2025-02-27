NTDC achieves key milestone in SCADA-III project with partial activation

The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has reached a significant milestone in its SCADA-III project with the partial activation of a new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system at the National Power Control Centre (NPCC), Islamabad.

The system, which went partially live on February 20, 2025, was inaugurated by NTDC Managing Director Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas alongside senior officials.

During a briefing, Chief Engineer SCADA-III, Engr. Sumair Memon, informed the management that 75% of the project has been completed, with full implementation expected within the year. The newly installed SCADA system currently integrates 65 out of 166 grid stations, with the remaining stations set to be connected as new communication links become available.

At the inauguration ceremony, NTDC Managing Director Younas described the achievement as a proud moment for the organization. He congratulated the teams involved and emphasized that the SCADA-III project would significantly enhance grid reliability and efficiency by enabling real-time monitoring and control of power transmission networks. He urged the project team to complete the remaining work on schedule and assured them of management’s full support in overcoming challenges.

In addition to SCADA deployment, the project includes the implementation of an Energy Management System (EMS) and Generation Management System (GMS), designed to optimize energy distribution and generation. These systems will improve resource utilization and reduce operational costs. The project also involves the installation of 3,600 km of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW), with 3,300 km already completed, and the deployment of telecom infrastructure, including SDH, DPLC, PABX, and a microwave backup communication link between NPCC and the Backup Control Center (BCC).

Scheduled for completion in 2025, these upgrades will strengthen communication and data transmission across the power grid. The event was attended by Deputy Managing Directors Engr. Qaiser Khan and Engr. Rasheed A. Bhutto, along with other senior NTDC officials and representatives from Hitachi, CMEC, and SAGE Automation.