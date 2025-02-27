Pakistan eyes $25 million IT export target to Qatar

Pakistan’s IT exporters aim to expand their presence in Qatar, targeting $25 million in exports of IT and IT-enabled services over the next few years. The initiative is being pursued in collaboration with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

As part of this effort, a delegation of 10 IT companies with over 30 representatives is participating in Web Summit Qatar 2025, a leading global technology conference. The delegation is presenting Pakistan’s IT sector at a dedicated Pakistan Pavilion, showcasing the country’s growing expertise in software solutions and digital services.

Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Senior Vice Chairman Umair Nizam stated that the Qatari market is becoming increasingly accessible for Pakistani IT companies. He credited the expansion to the ongoing efforts of PSEB, MoITT, and SIFC in supporting the industry’s growth.

Qatar remains a key market for Pakistan’s IT industry, with increasing engagement expected to generate new business opportunities, investment flows, and knowledge-sharing in emerging technology sectors. Pakistan’s total exports to Qatar are valued at nearly $200 million, with the IT sector currently contributing around $10 million.

The Pakistan Pavilion was formally inaugurated by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, Lt Gen (retd) Muhammad Aamer, alongside PSEB CEO Abu Bakar and P@SHA SVC Umair Nizam.

Speaking at the ceremony, the ambassador underscored Pakistan’s IT capabilities and its potential for international collaboration. PSEB CEO Abu Bakar reaffirmed the government’s support for IT exports, stressing initiatives designed to accelerate industry growth.

Dr. Noman Said, an IT exporter, highlighted Qatar as an emerging market for Pakistani firms, following Saudi Arabia and the UAE. He pointed to significant business potential across multiple industries requiring IT services. He also noted that under Qatar’s National Vision 2030, the country is prioritizing digital economy initiatives, creating further opportunities for Pakistani technology firms.