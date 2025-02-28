PTA faces hurdles in 5G rollout as Senate panel reviews auction plans

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications was informed on Thursday that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is facing challenges in launching 5G services in the country. The briefing, chaired by Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, covered the status of the 5G spectrum auction and telecom sector developments.

PTA officials stated that while 5G trials and market assessments have been completed, the auction process requires more spectrum and a policy directive from the government. They added that a government advisory committee, led by the finance minister, has been formed to evaluate market conditions and spectrum allocation based on industry demand. Officials noted that not all subscribers would immediately shift to 5G, and the introduction of the new network would also enhance the speed of existing 3G and 4G services.

The committee was told that the PTA had permitted a 5G trial in 2017 and recently hired a consultant in November to assess market readiness, with a report now submitted. The decision on the auction will be made while considering the role of market players. Earlier this month, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja stated that Pakistan plans to offer the 5G spectrum by May or June as part of efforts to expand digital connectivity. PTA Chairman Hafeez ur Rehman also reaffirmed that Pakistan is preparing for the 5G transition, highlighting its significance for economic growth and technological innovation.

The committee was also briefed on the Universal Service Fund (USF) projects completed in the last three years. Officials reported that USF had implemented 63 projects aimed at improving 3G/4G coverage, benefiting around 21.7 million individuals in 11,225 mauzas. Responding to queries from Senator Humayun Mohmand about telecom disruptions in Balochistan, USF officials stated that security challenges had affected services in some areas.

Concerns were also raised about internet issues on national highways. Officials informed the committee that PTA is working to address these problems through a National Roaming policy, similar to the approach taken on the coastal highway.

Additionally, the committee examined the bidding process for the Virtual Studio Project initiated by IGNITE. A competing bidder alleged that its bid was rejected on unclear grounds, while the contract was awarded to a consortium that did not meet the initial criteria.

The committee directed IGNITE to halt the bidding process and provide a detailed evaluation of the contract award.