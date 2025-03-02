Punjab approves high-yield, virus-resistant cotton variety

LAHORE: Pakistan’s cotton industry has achieved a major milestone with the approval of BT CIM-990, a high-yield, virus-resistant cotton variety developed by the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan.

The Punjab Seed Council granted approval during its 60th meeting in Lahore, chaired by Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Karmani.

BT CIM-990 is notable for its strong resistance to viruses, low water needs, and high yield potential of 50 to 55 maunds per acre. Its tall growth and adaptability to early sowing make it a promising option for cotton farmers looking to increase production in different climates.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar, Vice President of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), praised the CCRI Multan team, especially the Plant Breeding and Genetics Department, for their hard work despite financial challenges. He called the approval a landmark achievement for Pakistan’s cotton sector.

Dr. Naveed Afzal, Director of CCRI Multan, also appreciated the efforts of lead scientist Dr. Muhammad Akbar and his team. He expressed confidence that BT CIM-990 will help increase cotton productivity and support farmers, making a significant contribution to Pakistan’s overall cotton output.