Ali Pervaiz Malik likely to replace Musadik Malik as petroleum minister

The federal government is preparing to reassign key ministerial portfolios, with Ali Pervaiz Malik, the current Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, expected to be appointed as the new Minister for Petroleum, informed sources told Profit.

As part of the reshuffle, the incumbent Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, is likely to be transferred to the Ministry of Climate Change. Despite his efforts to retain his position, sources indicate that his attempts to persuade the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership were unsuccessful. The final decision is expected to be formally announced soon.

According to a Cabinet Division notification, Ali Pervaiz Malik and Shaza Fatima Khawaja have already been appointed as federal ministers, which means they will no longer hold their previous roles as Ministers of State.

Beyond the petroleum ministry, several other major appointments are under consideration. Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak is expected to be appointed as Adviser on Interior, while senior PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi is likely to take charge of the Ministry of Railways.

Additionally, Khalid Magsi is being considered for the Ministry of Communications, Raza Hayat Hiraj may be assigned the Defence Production portfolio, and Mustafa Kamal is expected to become the Minister for Science and Technology. Meanwhile, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry is under consideration for either the Ministry of Health or Maritime Affairs, sources added.

Furthermore, Muhammad Ali, currently serving as the Prime Minister’s Adviser, is expected to be given the portfolio of either the Privatisation Ministry or the Revenue Division.

The restructuring of key ministries comes despite the government’s repeated claims of austerity. On February 27, 2025, President Asif Ali Zardari, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, appointed 12 parliamentarians as federal ministers and nine as Ministers of State. The expanding size of the cabinet has drawn criticism, especially at a time when the government is emphasizing cost-cutting measures.

With these impending changes, political analysts believe the reshuffle reflects a strategic attempt to consolidate power and address governance challenges in critical sectors such as petroleum, railways, and interior affairs. The final decision on these appointments is expected soon.