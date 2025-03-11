NADRA unveils Pakistan’s first dematerialized digital identity card on its 25th anniversary

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched Pakistan’s first dematerialized digital identity card, marking a major advancement in the country’s identity system. The announcement was made during NADRA’s Silver Jubilee celebration on Monday.

The ceremony featured the unveiling of a commemorative coin by the State Bank of Pakistan, a special postage stamp by Pakistan Post, and a book highlighting NADRA’s 25-year journey. A special event was held at NADRA headquarters, where Major General (Retd.) Zahid Ehsan, the authority’s founding chairman, attended as the chief guest. Other participants included Lieutenant General (Retd.) Asif Munir, NADRA chairman, senior officials, and former chairpersons.

In a written message, Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi described the introduction of the digital identity card as a crucial step toward digital transformation. He announced that this feature will soon be integrated into the Pak ID mobile app, allowing citizens to store their ID cards on smartphones. Additionally, a digital verification system will be introduced under the World Bank-backed Digital Economy Project, with a pilot phase set to launch on Independence Day 2025.

Naqvi emphasized NADRA’s role in extending identity services to remote areas and overseas Pakistanis while also supporting law enforcement agencies in national security efforts. The ceremony also included the screening of a documentary on NADRA’s achievements and the unveiling of a commemorative book.

Speaking at the event, NADRA’s founding chairman, Major General (Retd.) Zahid Ehsan, reflected on the organization’s evolution, stating that NADRA has continually adapted to meet modern identity challenges and is reaching new milestones in its development.