Haleon Pakistan ships first consignment of Centrum multivitamin to Kenya

Haleon Pakistan Limited, a subsidiary of British consumer healthcare firm Haleon, has successfully dispatched the first consignment of Centrum, a globally recognised multivitamin brand, to Kenya. The shipment, manufactured at the company’s Jamshoro facility, marks a key milestone in its export expansion strategy for 2025.

According to Haleon Pakistan, this initiative reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economy by enhancing its presence in international markets. The successful export is expected to pave the way for further trade opportunities and increased foreign exchange earnings.

The company acknowledged the role of relevant authorities and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in facilitating this process. Haleon Pakistan aims to continue expanding its global outreach, positioning Pakistan as a competitive player in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical export sector.

In December 2024, Haleon Pakistan announced to begin local manufacturing of its multivitamin brand Centrum, aiming to cater to domestic demand and explore export opportunities.

Haleon Pakistan’s CEO Farhan Muhammad Haroon disclosed plans to expand the company’s pain management portfolio next year in an interview with Reuters. The company plans to introduce Panadol products targeting menstrual pain and migraines. He highlighted the size of Pakistan’s Vitamin Mineral Supplement (VMS) market at Rs24 billion ($86.3 million), excluding the grey market. Haleon currently accounts for Rs7.5 billion ($26.97 million) of this market with its flagship products, CAC-1000 Plus and Qalsium-D.

“With the launch of Centrum, we aim to capture 7-8% of the remaining market immediately, a substantial share of the category,” Haroon said back then.

Haleon projects exports to constitute at least 10% of its sales in the next two years, up from a peak of 5-6% in 2022. Last year, the company invested $10 million to enhance its local manufacturing capabilities.