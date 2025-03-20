Pakistan receives only $500 million of $10 billion pledged for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: During a recent session of the Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, it was revealed that Pakistan has only received $500 million out of the $10 billion pledged for flood relief during the Geneva Donors Conference. Special Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, Humair Karim, informed the committee that of the $10 billion in assurances, $500 million was in the form of a grant, while the rest was offered as loans. This disclosure came as a surprise to Senator Saifullah Abro, who had previously been informed that Pakistan had received the full $10 billion in aid.

The committee also raised concerns over the distribution of 200,000 solar panels in Sindh. Senator Abro criticized the Sindh government’s failure to provide a list of beneficiaries for the project, which is funded by a $100 million loan. He expressed doubts that the distribution process might be influenced by political factors and demanded more transparency.

The committee questioned the method of distribution and the use of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) list to allocate the solar panels. The Sindh Project Director clarified that only individuals with at least 20 points on the BISP eligibility scale would qualify for the panels, leaving those with fewer than 20 points ineligible due to their inability to pay the required Rs. 6,000.

Senator Abro offered to provide Rs. 3.6 million to help the committee distribute the solar panels directly to deserving individuals. The committee also requested more information, including a copy of the letter sent to BISP and details about the NGOs involved in the distribution process. The Sindh Project Director confirmed that beneficiaries are contacted through these NGOs.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha expressed disappointment over the situation in two provinces, emphasizing the sacrifices of security forces in the region and the lack of seriousness in ongoing projects. Senator Abro also pointed out the absence of any official from Balochistan, further highlighting concerns about regional representation. Meanwhile, Senator Hidayatullah inquired about the funds allocated for the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Economic Affairs Division officials assured the committee that they would provide further details about KP in the next meeting.

Officials from the Economic Affairs Division assured the committee that dedicated departments for each project and international donor-related institution have been established within the division to oversee the effective use of funds.