Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s oil imports edge up to $10.71bn in eight months

Petroleum exports nearly double as refinery output grows on higher crude intake

By News Desk

Pakistan’s oil import bill rose slightly to $10.71 billion during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, driven by increased crude volumes despite lower petroleum product import values.

Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed a 1.2% year-on-year increase in oil imports during July–February FY2024–25, compared to $10.58 billion in the same period last year. The uptick was led by a 20.29% rise in crude oil volumes to 6.58 million tonnes, while the value of crude imports grew by 6.51%.

Petroleum product imports, however, declined by 3.87% in value, despite a 9.49% rise in quantity to 6.95 million tonnes. LNG imports dropped by 6.11%, whereas LPG imports surged by 45.49% during the review period.

The higher intake of crude oil prompted increased local production of refined petroleum products, leading to a 2.47% growth in overall petroleum output. 

This included a 6.21% rise in high-speed diesel production and a 19.74% jump in furnace oil output in January alone, although total petroleum production registered a slight decline of 0.76%.

As a result of higher refinery activity, petroleum product exports rose sharply by 96% to $358.15 million in 8MFY25 from $183.33 million a year earlier. 

Crude oil exports reached 40,552 tonnes, up from zero in the same period last year, while exports of petroleum products excluding top naphtha rose by 72.34% to 651,662 tonnes. Exports of top naphtha increased by 113.77% to 44,571 tonnes.

Previous article
FTO sets up cell to resolve tax issues of foreign diplomats
Next article
Private sector lending drops sharply, raising concerns over growth outlook
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.