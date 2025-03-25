Pakistan and EU to launch historic business forum in May to boost economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union are set to forge stronger economic ties with the launch of the inaugural EU-Pakistan Business Forum, scheduled for May 14-15 in Islamabad. This landmark event aims to enhance collaboration between both regions and was announced in a joint statement by the Pakistani government and the EU delegation on Tuesday.

The EU, known as the world’s largest single market and the biggest destination for Pakistani exports, stands as a key global economic partner. With foreign direct investment (FDI) representing 42% of global outward investments, the EU is also the leading foreign investor worldwide.

Highlighting Pakistan’s vast potential, the statement noted the country’s growing market of over 240 million people, its competitive labor costs, strategic location bridging Central and South Asia, and its preferential trade access to the EU—creating an abundance of business opportunities.

The forum will see the participation of top policy makers, including the Prime Minister, ministers for finance and commerce, alongside business leaders, CEOs from both Europe and Pakistan, financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank, investors, and other stakeholders.

Throughout the two-day event, the forum will spotlight Pakistan’s innovative sectors such as agribusiness, energy and renewables, green logistics, pharmaceuticals, IT, and textiles. It will also focus on fostering dialogue between the government and the private sector to improve regulatory frameworks and promote sustainable trade practices.

Additionally, the EU’s Global Gateway strategy will be introduced—its largest investment initiative outside of the EU, aimed at leveraging €300 billion in global investments by 2027.

Dr. Riina Kionka, EU Ambassador to Pakistan, emphasized, “European companies are increasingly recognizing Pakistan as a promising business destination. This forum provides a vital opportunity to enhance collaboration, expand trade, and explore new economic partnerships between Europe and Pakistan, while also helping Pakistan tap into the potential of the Global Gateway.”

Along with business-to-business and business-to-government meetings, the forum will feature engaging discussions, exhibitions, and the launch of the EU-Pakistan Business Network—a group of over 300 European companies operating in Pakistan.

The statement concluded, “This forum marks a significant step toward strengthening the economic bond between Pakistan and the European Union, paving the way for mutual prosperity and enhanced cooperation.”