Punjab home department uncovers fake arms licence website defrauding citizens

The Punjab Home Department has identified a fraudulent website mimicking the official Government of Punjab site, offering fake arms license services to unsuspecting citizens.

As per reports, the website, titled “Punjab Arms License Management Verification System” (www.palms.org.pk), has been found to deceive individuals by collecting personal information and payments under the guise of issuing arms licences.

In response, the Home Department has written to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director-General of Cybercrime, urging immediate action to address the illegal site.

According to the home department’s findings, the website is being hosted by Godaddy.com USA, and the operators behind it are using multiple phone numbers and collecting payments through Easypaisa accounts.

The Punjab government’s official website for arms licenses is www.pal.nadra.gov.pk/pal/, and the fraudulent site’s similarity to this official platform has raised significant concerns.

The Home Department has requested both the PTA and FIA to investigate the matter thoroughly, block all fraudulent websites using the same name, and take legal action against those responsible for the scam.

Authorities are now focusing on halting this illegal operation and preventing further damage to the public.