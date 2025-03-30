Pakistan Airports Authority to build 25-storey headquarters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has secured approval for the construction of its 25-storey, energy-efficient headquarters in Islamabad’s Blue Area, marking a major step in modernizing the country’s aviation sector.

The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Design Vetting Committee (DVC) approved the architectural design, submitted by M/s NESPAK, during a meeting chaired by CDA Member Planning and Design, Dr. Muhammad Khalid Hafeez. The session was attended by senior PAA officials, including the Director of Planning and Development, Additional Director (ADP M&E), and Deputy Director of Architecture.

Spanning 1.24 million square feet, the high-rise will feature six basement parking levels, a sky-high central atrium, multiple green courtyards, and a curved design with double-glazed curtain walls to enhance energy efficiency. The modern infrastructure will house state-of-the-art office spaces, conference halls, and advanced facilities to support PAA’s operations.

Strategically located in Islamabad’s commercial hub, the headquarters will offer enhanced accessibility and connectivity. The project aligns with PAA’s commitment to developing a sustainable and technologically advanced workspace for Pakistan’s airport management authority.