Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR approves four companies for retailers’ digital invoice integration

The circular advises these registered entities to visit the digital invoicing portal, select their preferred integrator, and begin the integration process

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has officially appointed four companies to facilitate the legal registration of retailers under its newly introduced Digital Invoice System, according to a circular released on Friday.

The FBR’s Sales Tax Circular No. 1 of 2025 urges all retailers and businesses required to issue digital invoices to approach one of the licensed integrators for system integration. The approved integrators are Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), Haball (Pvt) Ltd, EY (Pvt) Ltd, and WebDNAworks (Pvt) Ltd. Notably, PRAL will provide integration services at no cost to businesses.

Retailers and businesses who are mandated to issue digital invoices must first integrate their hardware and software with the FBR’s computerized system through one of the licensed integrators. The circular advises these registered entities to visit the digital invoicing portal, select their preferred integrator, and begin the integration process.

The FBR has further instructed the licensed integrators to adopt an efficient and responsive system to manage integration applications effectively. This move is part of the government’s efforts to streamline and modernize the tax collection process in the country.

Previous article
Chinese delegation eyes donkey farms in Pakistan
Next article
PR to launch Multan-Dera Ghazi Khan shuttle train on April 16
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Chinese delegation eyes donkey farms in Pakistan

Minister Rana Tanveer welcomes the proposal and highlights the robust trade relations between Pakistan and China

Finance Minister urges business community to help address US trade imbalance

SBP’s SME challenge fund fails to boost lending

Pakistan’s exports to North America jump 9.76pc in 8 months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.