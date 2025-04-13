FBR approves four companies for retailers’ digital invoice integration

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has officially appointed four companies to facilitate the legal registration of retailers under its newly introduced Digital Invoice System, according to a circular released on Friday.

The FBR’s Sales Tax Circular No. 1 of 2025 urges all retailers and businesses required to issue digital invoices to approach one of the licensed integrators for system integration. The approved integrators are Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), Haball (Pvt) Ltd, EY (Pvt) Ltd, and WebDNAworks (Pvt) Ltd. Notably, PRAL will provide integration services at no cost to businesses.

Retailers and businesses who are mandated to issue digital invoices must first integrate their hardware and software with the FBR’s computerized system through one of the licensed integrators. The circular advises these registered entities to visit the digital invoicing portal, select their preferred integrator, and begin the integration process.

The FBR has further instructed the licensed integrators to adopt an efficient and responsive system to manage integration applications effectively. This move is part of the government’s efforts to streamline and modernize the tax collection process in the country.