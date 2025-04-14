Pakistan to increase defence budget by Rs159 billion for fiscal year 2025–26

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is expected to increase its defence budget by Rs159 billion for the upcoming fiscal year 2025–26, bringing the total allocation to Rs2,281 billion, according to reports.

Official sources indicate that the proposed budget represents a 7.49% increase compared to the current fiscal year’s allocation of Rs2,122 billion for 2024–25.

In the previous fiscal year (2023–24), the defence budget stood at Rs1,858.8 billion. The government raised defence spending by Rs263.2 billion in the current year, marking a 14.16% increase over the prior year.

The consistent upward trend reflects the government’s continued prioritisation of military and national security expenditures amid broader fiscal planning. Further details on sectoral allocations and new spending areas are expected in the formal budget announcement later this year.