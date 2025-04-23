OpenAI CEO Sam Altman steps down as chairman of nuclear startup Oklo

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is stepping down as chairman of nuclear technology startup Oklo Inc., a move that may signal deeper collaboration between the AI giant and the clean energy firm.

Following the announcement, Oklo shares fell more than 11% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Oklo CEO and co-founder Jacob DeWitte will assume the role of chairman, the company confirmed. Co-founder Caroline Cochran noted that Oklo will continue to explore strategic partnerships with leading AI companies, “including potentially with OpenAI.”

Altman played a key role in Oklo’s public listing in May 2024 through his special purpose acquisition company, AltC Acquisition Corp. His departure comes at a pivotal moment as Oklo works toward launching its first small modular nuclear reactor by 2027.

The company recently began a Pre-Application Readiness Assessment with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for its Aurora Powerhouse reactors, a crucial first step in securing a combined license for future deployment. Additionally, Oklo signed a non-binding agreement in December to supply power to Switch, a major Las Vegas-based data center operator.

Oklo’s strategy aligns with growing global interest in nuclear power as a clean, stable energy solution, particularly amid soaring electricity demands driven by the generative AI boom and broader sustainability goals.