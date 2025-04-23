Sign inSubscribe
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman steps down as chairman of nuclear startup Oklo

Oklo CEO and co-founder Jacob DeWitte will assume the role of chairman, the company confirms

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is stepping down as chairman of nuclear technology startup Oklo Inc., a move that may signal deeper collaboration between the AI giant and the clean energy firm.

Following the announcement, Oklo shares fell more than 11% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Oklo CEO and co-founder Jacob DeWitte will assume the role of chairman, the company confirmed. Co-founder Caroline Cochran noted that Oklo will continue to explore strategic partnerships with leading AI companies, “including potentially with OpenAI.”

Altman played a key role in Oklo’s public listing in May 2024 through his special purpose acquisition company, AltC Acquisition Corp. His departure comes at a pivotal moment as Oklo works toward launching its first small modular nuclear reactor by 2027.

The company recently began a Pre-Application Readiness Assessment with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for its Aurora Powerhouse reactors, a crucial first step in securing a combined license for future deployment. Additionally, Oklo signed a non-binding agreement in December to supply power to Switch, a major Las Vegas-based data center operator.

Oklo’s strategy aligns with growing global interest in nuclear power as a clean, stable energy solution, particularly amid soaring electricity demands driven by the generative AI boom and broader sustainability goals.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

