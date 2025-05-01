Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Courts dismiss Zia Chishti’s challenges to TRG board freeze

Final US arbitration award also orders Chishti to pay $9.1m over pledged shares

By News Desk

TRG Pakistan Limited has received a legal relief after high courts in both Lahore and Islamabad dismissed three writ petitions filed by former CEO and shareholder Zia Chishti, who had sought to overturn court orders blocking board elections and other corporate decisions.

According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the Lahore High Court dismissed Writ Petitions 3383 and 3395 of 2025 on April 11, while the Islamabad High Court dismissed Writ Petition 693 of 2025 on April 8. The petitions contested interim injunctions issued by civil judges in Lahore and Islamabad on December 2, 2024, December 10, 2024, and February 11, 2025. These injunctions had restrained TRG Pakistan from proceeding with its board elections, amid an escalating governance dispute between Chishti and the company.

Chishti, who founded TRG and was removed from its board in 2022, has since attempted to regain influence over the company. His challenges have included litigation and repeated objections to shareholder meetings and director appointments. The ad-interim orders in question were part of a broader set of legal actions seeking to preserve the status quo while underlying shareholder disputes were heard in civil courts.

In a related development, TRG Pakistan’s affiliate, The Resource Group International Limited (TRGIL), has secured a final ruling from a U.S. arbitrator in its case against Chishti for pledging company shares in violation of shareholder agreements. The shares had been pledged primarily to JS Bank as security for a personal loan.

The final award, issued on April 22, 2025, orders Chishti to pay $9.1 million in damages. This follows an earlier partial award in January 2025, in which the arbitrator found that Chishti’s pledging of shares breached his contractual obligations. TRGIL had initiated arbitration after discovering the share pledge, which it argued could have compromised control and stability at the company.

Together, the court decisions and arbitration award represent a decisive legal victory for the current management of TRG Pakistan as it continues to fend off attempts by its former founder to reassert control through judicial forums.

Previous article
Govt raises Rs562 billion from T-bill auction as yields remain stable ahead of MPC meeting 
Next article
Google aims to bring Gemini AI to Apple devices by mid-2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Aviation

India closes airspace to Pakistan airlines as tensions rise

Impact on Pakistan's airlines is expected to be smaller than on India's, as only PIA uses Indian airspace for flights to Kuala Lumpur; ban will be in effect from April 30 to May 23

Kia Picanto price increased by Rs90,000 from May 1, 2025

Nepra transfers transmission licence from NTDC to new Independent System and Market Operator

Bureaucratic hurdles, internal rifts jeopardising future of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee: report

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.