Pakistan to launch largest EV fast-charging network with 128 stations across the country

Pakistan is set to introduce its largest DC fast-charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) through a new collaboration between BYD Pakistan and HUBCO Green (Private) Limited.

According to media reports, the initiative aims to install 128 DC fast chargers over the next three years, with the first 50 chargers slated to become operational by December 2025.

The new network will focus on three key areas: urban centers, intercity highways, and high-traffic locations such as shopping malls and hospitals.

In urban areas, the installation will involve partnerships with major oil marketing companies like PSO, PARCO Gunvor, and Attock Petroleum.

Along highways, charging stations will be strategically placed every 150 to 200 kilometers to facilitate long-distance travel.

Additionally, high-traffic commercial venues will house destination charging stations, increasing accessibility for EV owners.

Initial installations are already underway in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, particularly at PSO service stations and BYD Pakistan dealerships.

The move is expected to significantly boost EV adoption by providing much-needed infrastructure to support electric vehicles across the country.