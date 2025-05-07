PTA blocks 16 Indian YouTube channels, 63 web links over ‘anti-Pakistan propaganda’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday announced it had blocked 16 Indian YouTube news channels, 31 YouTube video links, and 32 websites for allegedly spreading disinformation and propaganda against Pakistan.

The regulatory authority stated that the blocked content was “disseminating misleading and harmful narratives aimed at manipulating public perception and undermining national unity.”

The move comes amid rising regional tensions following India’s missile strikes inside Pakistan. In a press release, the PTA underscored its commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s digital information space and national interests.

“This action has been taken in light of the prevailing regional situation to safeguard national security,” the statement read. It added that the authority would continue to “actively monitor online content and take firm action against any material that threatens the country’s national interests.”

The PTA did not name the specific Indian channels or websites blocked but confirmed they were involved in what it described as “anti-Pakistan propaganda.”

The crackdown forms part of the PTA’s broader strategy to curb online disinformation and promote the responsible use of digital platforms.

The authority also encouraged the public to report any suspicious content encountered online, reaffirming its resolve to combat misinformation campaigns targeting Pakistan.