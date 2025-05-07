Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PTA blocks 16 Indian YouTube channels, 63 web links over ‘anti-Pakistan propaganda’

Crackdown comes amid regional tensions following missile strikes

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday announced it had blocked 16 Indian YouTube news channels, 31 YouTube video links, and 32 websites for allegedly spreading disinformation and propaganda against Pakistan.

The regulatory authority stated that the blocked content was “disseminating misleading and harmful narratives aimed at manipulating public perception and undermining national unity.”

The move comes amid rising regional tensions following India’s missile strikes inside Pakistan. In a press release, the PTA underscored its commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s digital information space and national interests.

“This action has been taken in light of the prevailing regional situation to safeguard national security,” the statement read. It added that the authority would continue to “actively monitor online content and take firm action against any material that threatens the country’s national interests.”

The PTA did not name the specific Indian channels or websites blocked but confirmed they were involved in what it described as “anti-Pakistan propaganda.”

The crackdown forms part of the PTA’s broader strategy to curb online disinformation and promote the responsible use of digital platforms.

The authority also encouraged the public to report any suspicious content encountered online, reaffirming its resolve to combat misinformation campaigns targeting Pakistan.

Previous article
Twitter (X) restored in Pakistan after year-long ban, PTA confirms
Next article
Pakistan keeps airspace open, alerts ICAO after downing five Indian jets
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.