Israeli Harop drones downed by Pakistan inflict $17.5 million loss on India

The downing of 29 Israeli Harop drones by Pakistani forces on Thursday caused an estimated financial loss of $17.5 million (approximately PKR 5.73 billion) to India, according to a research report by a private media network.

These drones, which are often referred to as suicide drones due to their self-destructive nature upon impact, are primarily used for target suppression and have been described as a significant threat to air defenses.

According to a report from Israel Business News, each Harop drone costs approximately $700,000 (PKR 197.4 million), a figure that underscores the substantial financial blow to India.

The Harop drone, designed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), is equipped with advanced sensors and autonomous capabilities, allowing it to detect and engage targets without human intervention. These drones, described as a unique type of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), are primarily used for neutralizing enemy air defenses and are capable of loitering over targets for extended periods before striking.

The drones have been in use by several countries, including India, which acquired them for its military arsenal. India had first introduced the Harop systems in 2009, and in 2019, it added 54 more drones to its fleet.

Indian media outlets, including the Times of India, have confirmed the purchase of Harop drones for approximately $100 million.

While the financial loss to India from the downed drones is substantial, it is the broader implications of drone warfare on international security that continue to draw attention.