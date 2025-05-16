Sign inSubscribe
Governance

SECP issues cybersecurity advisory to companies amid rising threat alerts

By News Desk


ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a cybersecurity advisory to all registered companies, urging immediate action to strengthen digital defences in light of recent geopolitical developments and an uptick in threat alerts.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the SECP underscored the growing risk of cyberattacks and warned that failure to implement protective measures could lead to operational disruptions, data breaches, and severe harm to reputation.

To mitigate these risks, the SECP has outlined several best practices for companies, including the enforcement of strict access controls, minimising network vulnerabilities, enhancing incident response readiness, and promoting cybersecurity awareness among users.

The Commission also emphasised the need for rapid deployment of these measures to secure both data and network infrastructures.

Reaffirming its role as a key stakeholder in safeguarding the country’s financial and information ecosystems, the SECP called on all businesses to take a proactive stance against the escalating cyber threat landscape.

News Desk
News Desk

