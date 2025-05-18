Pakistan maps six trade corridors linking Central Asia, Europe, and Russia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan identifies six key trade corridors linking Central Asia, Europe, and Russia through China, Afghanistan, and Iran, aiming to become an economic bridge beyond a transit point, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stated at the Kazan Forum.

These corridors include road networks from Karachi to Moscow via China and Kazakhstan, and from Gwadar to Moscow via Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran to Azerbaijan and Russia. Pakistan is also working on a $633 million Mazar-e-Sharif to Kohat Railway Project and a pilot railway line to Russia via Iran.

Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted Gwadar Port’s operational cargo services and Pakistan’s role in providing Central Asia access to warm waters. The minister emphasized enhancing North-South connectivity, spotlighting the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway M-6 as a key investment project.

Since 2023, the National Logistics Cell (NLC) has been providing cargo services to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Pakistan introduced Visa-On-Arrival for citizens of 126 countries in August 2024 to boost trade and investment. Abdul Aleem Khan underscored Pakistan’s strategic plans to connect Karachi, Quetta, and Gwadar with Central Asia and Europe via road networks.

On the sidelines of the forum, Abdul Aleem Khan held discussions with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin to deepen bilateral cooperation and investments in the communications sector. Both sides expressed commitment to enhancing regional development and broad-based partnerships.