Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NAB investigates senior KPK govt official, top PTI leader in Rs40bn corruption case: report

Accountability bureau uncovers two large transactions made from bank accounts associated with senior political figures of PTI to purchase expensive properties 

By Monitoring Desk

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is investigating a senior official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government and a prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in connection with a Rs40 billion corruption scandal, The News reported.

The accountability bureau has uncovered two large transactions made from bank accounts associated with senior political figures of PTI. These transactions were used to purchase expensive properties, one belonging to a senior PTI leader from the Hazara region and the other located in southern KPK.

One of the bank accounts linked to the transactions belonged to the family of a high-ranking office holder within the KPK government. NAB is now investigating these transactions, which reportedly involve money shifted from the KPK treasury accounts to fund the property purchases.

Responding to the ongoing investigation, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the Chief Minister of KPK, emphasized that any corruption allegations, regardless of political affiliation, must be thoroughly investigated. He clarified that the alleged irregularities occurred during the period of the caretaker administration and not under the current provincial government.

Saif further pointed out that the issue has been raised by the provincial assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), and the provincial Anti-Corruption Department is also conducting an inquiry. 

He welcomed NAB’s action in the Upper Kohistan case and affirmed the provincial government’s support for NAB’s investigation.

Previous article
Govt to expand luxury items list for 25% sales tax in upcoming budget
Next article
Power Cement to launch 7.5MW wind project by FY2026
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.