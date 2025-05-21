NAB investigates senior KPK govt official, top PTI leader in Rs40bn corruption case: report

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is investigating a senior official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government and a prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in connection with a Rs40 billion corruption scandal, The News reported.

The accountability bureau has uncovered two large transactions made from bank accounts associated with senior political figures of PTI. These transactions were used to purchase expensive properties, one belonging to a senior PTI leader from the Hazara region and the other located in southern KPK.

One of the bank accounts linked to the transactions belonged to the family of a high-ranking office holder within the KPK government. NAB is now investigating these transactions, which reportedly involve money shifted from the KPK treasury accounts to fund the property purchases.

Responding to the ongoing investigation, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the Chief Minister of KPK, emphasized that any corruption allegations, regardless of political affiliation, must be thoroughly investigated. He clarified that the alleged irregularities occurred during the period of the caretaker administration and not under the current provincial government.

Saif further pointed out that the issue has been raised by the provincial assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), and the provincial Anti-Corruption Department is also conducting an inquiry.

He welcomed NAB’s action in the Upper Kohistan case and affirmed the provincial government’s support for NAB’s investigation.