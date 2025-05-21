Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Pakistan’s per capita income jumps 9.75% to $1,824 amid economic rebound

Provisional data shows GDP crosses $410bn as per capita income hits record high

By Monitoring Desk


KARACHI: Pakistan’s per capita income has surged by 9.75% to reach an all-time high of $1,824 in fiscal year 2024–25 (FY25), up from $1,662 last year, according to provisional estimates released by the Pakistan National Accounts Committee (NAC).

In rupee terms, per capita income climbed 8.27% year-on-year to Rs509,174, compared to Rs470,258 in FY24.

The jump in per capita earnings coincides with Pakistan’s entry into the ranks of the world’s 40 largest economies, as the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) hit $410.96 billion, marking a 2.68% year-on-year increase from last year’s $371.66 billion.

The NAC’s provisional estimates were backed by robust growth in the services sector (3.99%) and moderate expansion in agriculture (1.18%), although the industrial sector continued to contract (-1.14%) during the third quarter of the year.

The committee also revised earlier quarterly growth figures, adjusting Q1 GDP growth to 1.37% and Q2 to 1.53%, reflecting updated data across agriculture, industry, and services. Agriculture saw improved performance in the first quarter due to better output in “other crops” and forestry, though Q2 was revised downward due to a sharper decline in key crops.

Meanwhile industry remained under pressure throughout, mainly due to weak output from electricity, gas, and water sectors. Services performed consistently, with support from trade, transport, IT, finance, and public administration.

The committee also finalised FY23 GDP at -0.21%, while revising FY24 growth to 2.51%. Overall, the size of Pakistan’s economy now stands at Rs 114.7 trillion.

Analysts say the rebound reflects economic resilience amid global headwinds, regional tensions, and domestic structural constraints. The last time Pakistan’s GDP neared this scale was in FY18, when it stood at $357 billion before subsequent years of volatility driven by exchange rate depreciation and political instability.



