WAPDA to add 9.7m acre feet to water storage amid India’s water aggression

Pakistan's current water storage capacity stands at 13.5 million acre feet

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan has announced a major initiative to expand its water storage and hydropower capacity, with the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) planning to add 9.7 million acre feet to the national water storage system.

WAPDA Chairman retired Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani said the ongoing construction of the Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha Dams would extend the operational life of the Tarbela Dam by 50 years and significantly improve the country’s water management capabilities. Pakistan’s current water storage capacity stands at 13.5 million acre feet.

In addition to boosting storage, WAPDA aims to increase hydropower production by 9,000 megawatts. The authority currently generates 9,476 megawatts, contributing around 30% to the national electricity supply.

With 22 hydropower plants already operational, WAPDA is ramping up efforts to secure Pakistan’s water and energy future while addressing growing regional and environmental challenges.

