Governor, railways minister discuss KP railway revival

Both sides agree to expedite the restoration of the historic Safari Train service between Peshawar and Landi Kotal in district Khyber

By Monitoring Desk

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss plans for improving railway infrastructure in the province, promoting tourism, and enhancing travel services.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Peoples Party’s parliamentary leader in the KP Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi.

Both sides agreed to expedite the restoration of the historic Safari Train service between Peshawar and Landi Kotal in district Khyber. The revival of the route aims to attract both local and foreign tourists by offering scenic travel experiences through the mountainous region.

Governor Kundi proposed transforming the Peshawar–Karachi railway line into a model corridor, emphasizing the need for safe, efficient, and high-quality travel services. He said revitalizing KP’s railway network would support the province’s broader economic development.

Minister Abbasi assured that the Ministry of Railways is taking practical steps to upgrade infrastructure, ensure timely train operations, and improve cleanliness and overall passenger experience. Plans for the Safari Train revival were discussed in detail.

The minister also accepted the Governor’s invitation to visit Peshawar soon to further assess the railway development opportunities in the region.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

