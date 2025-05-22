Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Shopify launches AI store builder to automate e-commerce site creation

The "AI Store Builder" creates three store layouts with images and text, cutting website design time and effort

By Monitoring Desk

Shopify has introduced a new generative artificial intelligence feature designed to help merchants quickly set up their online stores using simple description.

While Shopify has previously offered various AI-powered tools and third-party applications, this marks the first integrated feature that fully automates the store setup process. The new tool is aimed at simplifying onboarding for new merchants and enhancing the user experience.

“Instead of just having a merchant click and drag and fill out text fields on how they want their site to look—which can be really daunting for some—we thought why not ask them more open-ended questions and set up their store in the best likeness we can imagine, using AI,” said Vanessa Lee, vice president of product at Shopify.

The launch is part of Shopify’s broader push into AI, with existing tools already supporting image generation and inventory management to improve merchant efficiency and engagement on the platform.

Previous article
BYD launches low-cost Dolphin Surf EV in Europe
Next article
Amazon tests AI-powered audio summaries on product pages
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.