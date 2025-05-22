Shopify launches AI store builder to automate e-commerce site creation

Shopify has introduced a new generative artificial intelligence feature designed to help merchants quickly set up their online stores using simple description.

While Shopify has previously offered various AI-powered tools and third-party applications, this marks the first integrated feature that fully automates the store setup process. The new tool is aimed at simplifying onboarding for new merchants and enhancing the user experience.

“Instead of just having a merchant click and drag and fill out text fields on how they want their site to look—which can be really daunting for some—we thought why not ask them more open-ended questions and set up their store in the best likeness we can imagine, using AI,” said Vanessa Lee, vice president of product at Shopify.

The launch is part of Shopify’s broader push into AI, with existing tools already supporting image generation and inventory management to improve merchant efficiency and engagement on the platform.